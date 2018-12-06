SALT LAKE CITY — Over the next couple of weeks, America First Credit Union representatives will visit five Utah schools to distribute pairs of gift-wrapped shoes to underprivileged children as part of its Warm the Soles project.

This year more than 1,800 pairs of shoes will be gifted to a total of 24 schools and agencies throughout Utah and southern Nevada. The Warm the Soles of Kids project is funded by America First member donations and the Skip a Payment program. America First purchases the shoes through a partnership with J.C. Penney.