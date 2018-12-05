PROVO — A Brigham Young University student who fell in a campus building has died, a university spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

The woman, whose age and name have not been released, was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after falling from the fourth floor of an atrium, police said. The university said Monday the fall was a suicide attempt.

University spokesman Todd Hollingshead confirmed Wednesday the woman died, but did not know when she passed away.

She fell shortly after 9 a.m. Monday from the Tanner Building, part of the Marriott School of Business. Several people witnessed the fall, according to police. She was transported to Utah Valley Hospital.

The school said it has made counseling available for those who saw or were affected by the woman's fall.

The university closed the building and canceled classes on Monday, calling the incident "tragic."

BYU officials urged students who need help to seek it out at the school's Counseling and Psychological Services, 1500 Wilkinson Student Center. Students can receive walk-in help there between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said.

After hours, the school said, students call campus police at 801-422-2222 to speak with an on-call counselor. They can also call the Utah County Crisis Line at 801-691-5433.

Help for those contemplating suicide is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 and on the SafeUT app.