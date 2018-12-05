Dixie State freshman punter Josh Carlson has been named to the American Football Coaches Association Division II All-America first team, the group announced on Wednesday.

Carlson totaled 2,421 yards on 53 attempts in 2018, and he closed the season as the top punter in all of NCAA Division II, setting a DSU single-season record with an average of 45.7 yards per punt. Carlson blasted 17 punts of 50 or more yards, including a DSU record 81-yard punt on Sept. 1, at CSU-Pueblo in his first game in a Trailblazer uniform. Additionally, he placed 14 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Carlson becomes the third DSU football player in the Division II era to earn All-America honors and the first since Joe Don Duncan in 2013.