Dixie State women’s soccer player Nichole Mertz was named to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America First Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Wednesday. Mertz is just the second Trailblazer in the program’s NCAA era to earn academic All-America honors (Darian Murdock, second team in 2017; first team in 2018).

Mertz, who garnered 2018 RMAC honorable mention honors, anchored a record-breaking Trailblazer defensive backfield that surrendered a record-low 10 goals and posted a school-record 11 shutout victories this past season. As a unit, DSU’s defense allowed just 7.8 shots per match (149 total shots), which includes a paltry 3.2 shots on goal (61 total), and posted a school record 0.53 GAA to help propel the Trailblazers to a 13-6-0 overall record, which included an 8-5-0 RMAC (t-4th) finish.

On the offensive side, Mertz collected one goal and two assists on the year, including a goal in her final home regular season match vs. Western Colorado. Mertz, who was named the RMAC Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 29, also finished her four-year career in a DSU kit as the program’s all-time leader in matches played (79).

The 2018 Google Cloud/CoSIDA Academic All-America Division II women’s soccer teams include the student-athletes across the United States and Canada and recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his or her current institution.

CoSIDA began the distinguished Academic All-America program in the 1950s, and since then, it has honored thousands of deserving student-athletes from numerous sports and across all divisions with these elite Academic All-America scholar-athlete honors. Currently, CoSIDA honors Academic All-Americas in 12 sports.