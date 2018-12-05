Scott Garrett, Dixie State Athletics
Dixie State women's soccer senior defender Nichole Mertz poses for her headshot.

Dixie State women’s soccer player Nichole Mertz was named to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America First Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Wednesday. Mertz is just the second Trailblazer in the program’s NCAA era to earn academic All-America honors (Darian Murdock, second team in 2017; first team in 2018).

Mertz, who garnered 2018 RMAC honorable mention honors, anchored a record-breaking Trailblazer defensive backfield that surrendered a record-low 10 goals and posted a school-record 11 shutout victories this past season. As a unit, DSU’s defense allowed just 7.8 shots per match (149 total shots), which includes a paltry 3.2 shots on goal (61 total), and posted a school record 0.53 GAA to help propel the Trailblazers to a 13-6-0 overall record, which included an 8-5-0 RMAC (t-4th) finish.

On the offensive side, Mertz collected one goal and two assists on the year, including a goal in her final home regular season match vs. Western Colorado. Mertz, who was named the RMAC Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 29, also finished her four-year career in a DSU kit as the program’s all-time leader in matches played (79).

Comment on this story

The 2018 Google Cloud/CoSIDA Academic All-America Division II women’s soccer teams include the student-athletes across the United States and Canada and recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his or her current institution.

CoSIDA began the distinguished Academic All-America program in the 1950s, and since then, it has honored thousands of deserving student-athletes from numerous sports and across all divisions with these elite Academic All-America scholar-athlete honors. Currently, CoSIDA honors Academic All-Americas in 12 sports.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.

Add a comment