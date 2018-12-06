RICHFIELD — The Fishlake National Forest is seeking several members to serve on its Resource Advisory Committee, which recommends projects that will benefit forest lands.

The 15-member group represents a cross section of county communities, industries, schools, environmentalists and local government. Members solicit, review and recommend projects that improve the maintenance of existing infrastructure; implement stewardship objectives that enhance forest ecosystems; and restore and improve land health and water quality.

Since its creation, the committee has helped fund numerous projects in Beaver, Millard, Piute, Sevier and Wayne counties, including range improvement and maintenance projects; fish passage and waterway restoration; road and trail maintenance; and noxious weed detection and reduction.

Prospective committee members must reside within Utah and preferably within Beaver, Millard, Piute, Sevier or Wayne counties. Prospective members should be representative of at least one element of one of the following three categories:

• Representatives of organized outdoor recreation; off-highway vehicle users; energy and mineral developers; the commercial timber industry; or holders of federal grazing or other land use permits.

• Representatives of national regional or local environmental organizations; dispersed recreation activities; archaeological and historical interests; and wild horse and burro interest groups.

• Representatives of state, county or local elected office; American Indian tribes; school officials or teachers; and the public at large.

The committee meets on an as needed basis — generally one to two times a year at the Fishlake National Forest Supervisor’s Office in Richfield. Meetings generally start at 6 p.m. and usually last two to three hours.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting John Zapell at the Fishlake National Forest at 435-896-1070 or email [email protected] Application forms are available at the Fishlake National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/main/fishlake/workingtogether/advisorycommittees.