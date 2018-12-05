SALT LAKE CITY — You can get free cheesecake today, but you have to act fast.

What’s happening: In celebration of their 40th anniversary, The Cheesecake Factory is giving away 40,000 slices of free cheesecake via DoorDash.

According to USA Today, the offer runs from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time at participating locations while supplies last.

- "No delivery fees, service fees or subtotal minimum required," DoorDash wrote in a blog post announcing the promotion. "This means you don’t have to order anything and can still get your slice of cheesecake for free."

All you have to do is place the order on the DoorDash app or website and use the promo code FREESLICE on any slice of Cheesecake Factory cheesecake priced at $8.95 or less, per TODAY.

- The deal is limited to one slice per customer, according to Thrillist.

According to DoorDash, the promotion has been expanded from last year’s 39th-anniversary celebration where they gave away 10,000 slices.

Bonus: Today is also $0.50 corn dog day at Sonic.