SALT LAKE CITY — You can get free cheesecake today, but you have to act fast.
What’s happening: In celebration of their 40th anniversary, The Cheesecake Factory is giving away 40,000 slices of free cheesecake via DoorDash.
- According to USA Today, the offer runs from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time at participating locations while supplies last.
- "No delivery fees, service fees or subtotal minimum required," DoorDash wrote in a blog post announcing the promotion. "This means you don't have to order anything and can still get your slice of cheesecake for free."
- All you have to do is place the order on the DoorDash app or website and use the promo code FREESLICE on any slice of Cheesecake Factory cheesecake priced at $8.95 or less, per TODAY.
- The deal is limited to one slice per customer, according to Thrillist.
- According to DoorDash, the promotion has been expanded from last year’s 39th-anniversary celebration where they gave away 10,000 slices.
Bonus: Today is also $0.50 corn dog day at Sonic.
- Delish reported that Sonic is encouraging customers to use the Sonic app to avoid waiting in line.
- The deal runs all day Wednesday.