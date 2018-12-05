SALT LAKE CITY — Junior Achievement of Utah and the Salt Lake County Library will celebrate the installation of a library branch at Junior Achievement City with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday.

The ribbon-cutting will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the learning center located above the Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum at The Gateway.

Junior Achievement City is a 10,000-square-foot, hands-on facility where fifth-graders operate banks, manage restaurants and other businesses, work in city government, vote for mayor, develop working budgets, and now, is home to a branch of the county library.

The branch will give youths the opportunity to work in library roles, such as librarian, branch manager and volunteer coordinator. In these roles they assist with science, technology, engineering and math activities, connecting Junior Achievement City businesses with many of the essentials needed to do their daily work, and provide a place for youth to vote.