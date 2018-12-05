GOLDEN SPIKE NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE, Box Elder County — The Golden Spike National Historic Site invites the public to this year’s Winter Steam Festival Dec. 28, 29 and 30.

During the event, engine No. 119 will make five demonstration runs each day — at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Additional activities include rides on the hand car, motor car and a ranger program on how snow was removed from the transcontinental railroad.

The entrance fee is $10 per vehicle. Activities are subject to change based on weather conditions and mechanical operations. For the most up to date information please call the visitor center at 435-471-2209 ext. 429 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Updates will also be posted on the site’s website, nps.gov/gosp.

The Golden Spike National Historic Site is located 32 miles west of Brigham City via state Routes 13 and 83.