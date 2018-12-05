Keith Srakocic, Associated Press
Camera crews record visitors gathering for the funeral of Rose Mallinger, 97, at Congregation Rodef Shalom on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Mallinger was one of the 11 victims killed in the deadly shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood the week prior. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Dec. 5.

A Utah Jewish synagogue is training to face an active shooter after the deadliest assault on Jews in U.S. history. Read more.

BYU legend Ty Detmer talked to us about his love of hunting, his time coaching BYU and what the future may hold. Read more.

The Utah Department of Public Safety wants to ensure medical marijuana patients' rights are upheld. Here’s what they’re doing.

The Utah Jazz set a franchise record for 3-pointers in a blowout over San Antonio Tuesday night. Read more.

Take a look at our 12 favorite photos from November.

Read our rundown of what’s happened since President Donald Trump slashed two Utah monuments.

A look at some sports highlights:

A look at our most read stories:

Comment on this story

A look at national news:

  • Mueller investigation: No jail time sought for Trump ex-adviser Michael Flynn | BBC news
  • May loses control over Brexit endgame in war with Parliament | Bloomberg
  • The body of a U.S. tourist who disappeared in Costa Rica was found near her Airbnb, and the property's security guard has been arrested | INSIDER
  • Strong earthquake hits South Pacific on "Ring of Fire" | CBS News
  • National Republican Congressional Committee suffered ‘cyber intrusion,’ spokesman says | Fox News
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment