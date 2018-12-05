SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Dec. 5.

A Utah Jewish synagogue is training to face an active shooter after the deadliest assault on Jews in U.S. history. Read more.

BYU legend Ty Detmer talked to us about his love of hunting, his time coaching BYU and what the future may hold. Read more.

The Utah Department of Public Safety wants to ensure medical marijuana patients' rights are upheld. Here’s what they’re doing.

The Utah Jazz set a franchise record for 3-pointers in a blowout over San Antonio Tuesday night. Read more.

Take a look at our 12 favorite photos from November.

Read our rundown of what’s happened since President Donald Trump slashed two Utah monuments.

A look at some sports highlights:

A look at our most read stories:

A look at national news: