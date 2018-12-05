SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Dec. 5.
A Utah Jewish synagogue is training to face an active shooter after the deadliest assault on Jews in U.S. history. Read more.
BYU legend Ty Detmer talked to us about his love of hunting, his time coaching BYU and what the future may hold. Read more.
The Utah Department of Public Safety wants to ensure medical marijuana patients' rights are upheld. Here’s what they’re doing.
The Utah Jazz set a franchise record for 3-pointers in a blowout over San Antonio Tuesday night. Read more.
Take a look at our 12 favorite photos from November.
Read our rundown of what’s happened since President Donald Trump slashed two Utah monuments.
A look at some sports highlights:
- Dick Harmon: BYU's Dave Rose should be feeling the pressure after loss to Weber State
- Ms. Volleyball Tasia Farmer learned the value of team chemistry through her experience as a big sister
- Family first: Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone is content with life after basketball
- Brad Rock: Now Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott even has Utah fans mad at him
A look at our most read stories:
- Utah Utes announce 2019 football schedule
- This radio station is banning 'Baby, It's Cold Outside.' Here's why
- What's next for religious freedom in 2019? Faith leaders and policymakers weigh in
- Why some people are calling 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' racist, bigoted and 'seriously problematic'
- BYU student falls from 4th floor of atrium, police say
A look at national news:
- Mueller investigation: No jail time sought for Trump ex-adviser Michael Flynn | BBC news
- May loses control over Brexit endgame in war with Parliament | Bloomberg
- The body of a U.S. tourist who disappeared in Costa Rica was found near her Airbnb, and the property's security guard has been arrested | INSIDER
- Strong earthquake hits South Pacific on "Ring of Fire" | CBS News
- National Republican Congressional Committee suffered ‘cyber intrusion,’ spokesman says | Fox News