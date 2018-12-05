WEST VALLEY CITY — As men and women in uniform gather in the Maverik Center Wednesday morning to prepare for the funeral of South Salt Lake police officer David Romrell, a slide show plays on two screens above the flag-draped casket.

One photo shows a smiling Romrell in his Marine uniform with his wife, Elizabeth. Another shows him with his wife and their new baby.

"This is the greatest, most profound pain I've ever dealt with," South Salt Lake Police Deputy Chief Dwayne Ruth told reporters before the funeral.

While Ruth spoke to reporters, law enforcement officers and military members in a spectrum of uniforms continued to flow into the arena to pay their respects.

"What struck me about David, aside from the fact that he truly was just a noble warrior, was how humble he was. … and lived a life of public service. Today we honor and are proud, so proud, to take part in this event," Ruth said.

"We're a brotherhood. I think that we've established that, especially in Utah, that in times like these, it's recognized by the public that we come together," he said, adding that police officers, military members and firefighters all share a similar commitment to helping others.

On Nov. 24, Romrell was hit by a fleeing vehicle and killed. He is the first South Salt Lake officer killed in the line of duty.

The fatal confrontation happened when Romrell and another officer responded to a report of a burglary in progress at 3575 S. West Temple. As officers arrived, two men attempted to drive away from the business complex. The driver of the vehicle then accelerated toward the officers, hitting Romrell. The driver, Felix Anthony Calata, 32, of West Valley City, was shot and killed.

Before becoming a South Salt Lake police officer, Romrell, 31, served several tours of duty as a U.S. Marine.

Romrell is survived by his wife and their 4-month-old boy, Jackson.

When asked what he was doing when he heard the news that Romrell had been injured, Ruth visibly held back tears as he described hearing what had happened on his radio, dropping what what he was doing, driving to the hospital and spending the night there.

But Ruth said he is most concerned for Romrell's family.

"I just want to reiterate, South Salt Lake Police Department's support ... to Officer David Romrell's family. We are grieving with you. To my officers, I love them dearly," Ruth said.

"Officer David Romrell will never be forgotten."

The funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m.

This story will be updated.