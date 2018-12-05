SALT LAKE CITY — It looks like we can now add “tuna” to the list of things millennials are turning their backs on, or at least that’s what the “Big Tuna” execs are saying.

Wait, what?: According to the Wall Street Journal, canned tuna sales have been on the decline for the past three decades.

The New York Times reported that one of the alleged reasons people aren’t buying as much tuna as they used to is because it isn’t “convenient enough” for young consumers.

“A lot of millennials don’t even own can openers,” said Andy Mecs, vice president of marketing and innovation for StarKist, according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to Fox News, companies like StarKist, BumbleBee and Chicken of the Sea have tried different strategies to strengthen tuna’s appeal to younger consumers. For example, they’ve introduced flavors such as Sriracha, buffalo and Korean style. They’ve also started packaging them in portable “to-go” pouches.

People on social media didn’t buy into the “no can opener” claim as the source of “Big Tuna’s” woes. Many called the idea ridiculous while others gave alternative reasons for the 40 percent decline in canned tuna sales.

