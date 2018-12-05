Riding a three-game losing streak into Wednesday’s home game against Utah State, BYU faithful are growing restless. Cougar Insiders Dick Harmon, Jeff Call and Brandon Gurney weigh in on what’s weighing down the BYU men's basketball team. They also size up BYU's bowl bid to Boise, talk BYU women’s volleyball, and discuss where you can find former Cougar offensive coordinator Ty Detmer these days. This and more on this week’s episode.

Find and subscribe to this and other podcasts from the Deseret News at DeseretNews.com/Podcasts. Or find us on iTunes, Google Play or wherever you listen to podcasts.