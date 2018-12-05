Expansion in college football — whether in terms of the College Football Playoff or major conferences — is a consistently popular talking point.

The latest evidence comes from SportsBusiness Journal’s Learfield Intercollegiate Athletics Forum, which began Wednesday morning.

Of note for BYU fans, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said that when his league looked at expansion two years ago, not one school received a supermajority amount of necessary votes, according to Stadium Network reporter Brett McMurphy.

Big 12’s Bob Bowlsby said no regrets not expanding. “Not one (school) moved the needle & it required a super majority. Not 1 institution or group of institutions could garner 8 votes. I would never say never (as far as future expansion) but it feels to me there’s more stability" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 5, 2018

Another Big 12 leader, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, didn’t slam the door on the possibility of conference realignment happening again in the future.

Texas AD @_delconte on conference realignment: “It’s happened since the dawn of time. We’d be foolish to think it won’t happen again” #sbjiaf — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 5, 2018

‘The American Way’

With UCF going undefeated heading into bowl season for the second straight year — and for the second straight season being denied a chance at playing in the College Football Playoff — expansion of the four-team playoff also came up during the forum.

Mike Aresco, the commissioner of the American Athletic Conference of which UCF is a member, called for an expansion of the playoff, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodds.

Mike Aresco stumps for an 8-team playoff. Calls access "the American way." — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) December 5, 2018

"It doesn't appear they were given serious consideration ... Is half of college football (prohibited) from playing in the playoff?" -- Mike Aresco on UCF. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) December 5, 2018

.@American_Conf Commissioner Mike Aresco discusses undefeated @UCF_Football missing the College Football Playoff two years in a row. #sbjiaf pic.twitter.com/rhKIta5TYg — SBJ/SBD (@sbjsbd) December 5, 2018

Bowlsby also weighed in on the possibility of expanding the CFP, according to McMurphy.

Big 12’s Bob Bowlsby on possibility of 8-team @CFBPlayoff: “We (the commissioners) haven’t had any serious or formal discussions. That’s not to say we won’t. Never say never” #sbjiaf — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 5, 2018

And finally …

