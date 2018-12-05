Expansion in college football — whether in terms of the College Football Playoff or major conferences — is a consistently popular talking point.
The latest evidence comes from SportsBusiness Journal’s Learfield Intercollegiate Athletics Forum, which began Wednesday morning.
Of note for BYU fans, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said that when his league looked at expansion two years ago, not one school received a supermajority amount of necessary votes, according to Stadium Network reporter Brett McMurphy.
Another Big 12 leader, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, didn’t slam the door on the possibility of conference realignment happening again in the future.
‘The American Way’4 comments on this story
With UCF going undefeated heading into bowl season for the second straight year — and for the second straight season being denied a chance at playing in the College Football Playoff — expansion of the four-team playoff also came up during the forum.
Mike Aresco, the commissioner of the American Athletic Conference of which UCF is a member, called for an expansion of the playoff, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodds.
Bowlsby also weighed in on the possibility of expanding the CFP, according to McMurphy.
And finally …
Newest Jazzman Kyle Korver, returning for his second stint with the team, got the Gatorade treatment following Utah’s blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs at Vivint Arena on Tuesday night.