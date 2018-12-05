1 of 2
View 2 Items
Lynne Sladky, AP
This Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, photo shows a sign for a Burger King in Miami. Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King and Tim Hortons, reports financial results Monday, Feb. 12, 2018.
Related Links

SALT LAKE CITY — Want it your way? Stand near a McDonald’s.

What’s going on: Burger King has launched a new promotion for the next nine days (Tuesday through Dec. 12) that includes the burger chain selling its Whopper burger for one penny at McDonald’s, USA Today reports.

1 comment on this story
  • No, you won’t actually buy the burger at a McDonald’s. Rather, you’ll have to use the BK app to order the burger outside of a McDonald’s. You'll then be directed to where you can find a Whopper.
  • Once you place your order, the app will then navigate customers away from McDonald's toward the nearest Burger King.
  • So, in effect, Burger King will be "turning more than 14,000 McDonald's into Burger King restaurants,” according to a press release.
  • The promotion “works by geofencing McDonald’s locations across the country,” Burger King said in a statement. “If a guest is inside one of these geofenced areas and has the new BK App on their device, the app will unlock the Whopper sandwich for a penny promotion."
  • "Don’t miss out on your chance to order the first Whopper sandwich ever available only 'at' McDonald’s," Burger King said.

Burger King has no chill:

Flashback: Burger King launched a separate promotion last week where its Twitter account tweeted out straight up gibberish, according to Business Insider. The company wanted to promote mini cinnamon rolls.

Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.