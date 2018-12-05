SALT LAKE CITY — Want it your way? Stand near a McDonald’s.

What’s going on: Burger King has launched a new promotion for the next nine days (Tuesday through Dec. 12) that includes the burger chain selling its Whopper burger for one penny at McDonald’s, USA Today reports.

No, you won’t actually buy the burger at a McDonald’s. Rather, you’ll have to use the BK app to order the burger outside of a McDonald’s. You'll then be directed to where you can find a Whopper.

Once you place your order, the app will then navigate customers away from McDonald's toward the nearest Burger King.

So, in effect, Burger King will be "turning more than 14,000 McDonald's into Burger King restaurants,” according to a press release.

The promotion “works by geofencing McDonald’s locations across the country,” Burger King said in a statement. “If a guest is inside one of these geofenced areas and has the new BK App on their device, the app will unlock the Whopper sandwich for a penny promotion."

"Don’t miss out on your chance to order the first Whopper sandwich ever available only 'at' McDonald’s," Burger King said.

Burger King has no chill:

brb going to McDonald’s — Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 4, 2018

Flashback: Burger King launched a separate promotion last week where its Twitter account tweeted out straight up gibberish, according to Business Insider. The company wanted to promote mini cinnamon rolls.