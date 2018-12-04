SALT LAKE CITY — Last week, longtime San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich went strongly against the grain in offering comments about the proliferation of 3-point shooting in the NBA over the last few years, and especially this season.

“I’ve hated the three for 20 years … there’s no basketball anymore, there’s no beauty in it,” he said. “It’s pretty boring. But it is what it is, and you need to work with it.”

On Tuesday night before the Spurs took on the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena, Popovich reiterated his stance, again calling the game “boring” because of how many 3-point shots are taken in games.

By night’s end, the Spurs had been blitzed from beyond the arc, as the Jazz made a franchise record 20 3-pointers on just 33 attempts en route to a 139-105 blowout victory. The home side’s point total was the most it has scored in a game this season, surpassing the 133 it put up against the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 25.

All 13 Jazzmen who played scored.

" When you make a lot of 3s, that definitely helps for sure. Continuing to drive the ball, finding guys on the perimeter, finding a big fella on a lob, whatever it may be, just making the right play was huge for us. " Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell

Utah’s 20 3-point makes were just two fewer than 22 San Antonio even attempted (Popovich’s club made seven). The Spurs entered Tuesday first in the NBA in 3-point percentage but 29th among the NBA’s 30 teams in 3-pointers attempted per game at 24.4 The Jazz came into Tuesday 13th in attempts per game but just 26th in percentage.

“(Utah) had a tough time finding that 3-point hole during the year and it caught up tonight,” Popovich said. “They did a great job. They knocked down a lot of shots, but they did it the right way. They had great penetration, they were very unselfish and guys knocked down the shots. That makes a big difference when those things go in, so they did a great job.”

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 20 points, including going a team-best 4-of-6 from behind the 3-point line. All five Utah starters finished in double figures, as did Kyle Korver in his first game back in Salt Lake City after getting traded to the Jazz last week, as well as Royce O’Neale.

📹| Don with 20 points and 4 3pm in tonight's W pic.twitter.com/t048s8YTP7 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 5, 2018

The victory marked Utah’s third in its last four games, while San Antonio is going in the exact opposite direction, having now lost three of its last four contests. The Jazz moved to 12-13 while the Spurs dropped to 11-13.

“When you make a lot of 3s, that definitely helps for sure,” Mitchell said. “Continuing to drive the ball, finding guys on the perimeter, finding a big fella on a lob, whatever it may be, just making the right play was huge for us.”

Utah opened up a 24-point advantage in the second quarter on Tuesday and led by as many as 37. The Jazz outscored San Antonio by 18 in the second half after leading by 16 at halftime, and had 104 points at the end of the third quarter.

Utah’s performance came a game after it opened up a 19-point edge against the Miami Heat on Sunday only to lose 102-100.

“For us to continue to play and apply the pressure was very good,” Mitchell said.

📹| 20 made 3s, 38 assists, 139 points, 1 big home win #TeamIsEverything pic.twitter.com/YK5ciHV0x4 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 5, 2018

Joe Ingles, who went 3-of-6 from downtown and finished with 13 points, felt his team didn’t get any better looks from deep on Tuesday than it has in previous games when it has shot poorly, although he did acknowledge the offense was crisp.

“Sometimes we’re too unselfish,” he said. “I think it’s probably the best game we’ve had of breaking the paint, kicking it out and getting shots.”

Up next for the Jazz is a Thursday night game against the Houston Rockets at Vivint Arena. It will mark the first time in a month that Utah will play two straight games at home. The Rockets (11-12) have already arrived in Salt Lake City, as All-Star James Harden tweeted Tuesday night, “Maaaan. It’s freeezing in Salt Lake City. This can’t be normal” just before the Jazz game began.