DRAPER — Juan Diego showed the type of resiliency Tuesday night that should continue to pay dividends all season.

Down eight with just over three minutes remaining — and its 33-game home-winning streak in jeopardy — Juan Diego showed grit at both ends of the court down the stretch to rally past Herriman for the 51-46 overtime victory.

Lawson Roe was the hero as he hit two 3-pointers in the final three minutes of regulation to spark the rally, and then his clutch 3-pointer in overtime gave the Soaring Eagle the lead for good with less than a minute remaining.

“Every single day we really work on being mentally tough in scenarios we are down,” said Roe, who set a school record with 82 3-pointers last season.

He tacked on four more 3s on Tuesday, and his fourth-quarter buckets snapped Juan Diego out of major offensive funk.

Leading by one entering the fourth quarter, Herriman opened the fourth quarter on a 13-6 run to push the lead to 44-36 with 3:25 remaining in the game.

It was the first real test of adversity this season for Juan Diego, which had won its two prior games this season with ease. The response couldn’t have been better.

“We talk a lot, and probably more than ever this year, about mental toughness, which is kind of cliché, but we talk a lot about staying positive and self talk and trying to get yourself to say I’m going to do the next play right,” said Juan Diego coach Drew Trost.

Roe had missed a couple of open 3-pointers early in the game, but on Juan Diego’s ensuing possession after falling behind by eight, Roe buried a baseline 3-pointer.

After Juan Diego’s trapping defense forced a turnover, Roe drained another 3-pointer at the 2:10 mark to cut the deficit to 44-42. He finished with 17 points to lead all scorers.

Juan Diego continued to wreak havoc defensively, forcing Herriman into two more turnovers on its next two possessions.

“We have a couple of half-court traps that we work on quite a bit, and fortunately we (forced) some turnovers,” said Trost.

Sandwiched in between Herriman’s two turnovers was a bad pass turnover by Juan Diego point guard Raimoana Tinirauarii with under a minute remaining. Trost said his senior leader never once hung his head, and once Juan Diego regained possession, Tinirauarii redeemed himself with a running jumper to tie the game at 44-44 with 34 seconds remaining.

“Really proud of Ray, had a big turnover in a key moment and came back and hit the game-tying shot,” said Trost.

Juan Diego’s defense prevented Herriman from getting a decent shot at the other end as a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer banked harmlessly off the backboard.

In overtime, Juan Diego was held scoreless for the first three minutes, but Roe again rose to the occasion with a 3-pointer for the 47-46 lead with 57 seconds left.

Juan Diego’s defense came up big on Herriman’s next two trips down the floor, and then it sealed the win at the free-throw line.

Jael Vaughn led Herriman in the loss with 16 points, including three 3-pointers.