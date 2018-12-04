SALT LAKE CITY — Nothing about Maximiliano Ruiz’s journey to his first victory at the USA National Boxing Tournament is ordinary.

Introduced to the sport by a friend who thought he might need motivation to stay out of trouble, the Kearns High junior rode three city buses for more than hour to get to the Fullmer Brothers Boxing Gym in South Jordan four days a week.

“When I first started coming, I took the bus, and I was there before anybody else,” said Ruiz, who defeated Sam Sachery, California, in the 132-pound youth division Tuesday night at the Salt Palace. “I wanted to be there. That’s why I showed up.”

Coach Nick Butterfield sees a lot of young people who show up thinking they might like to master the sweet science. Two things made Ruiz unique — his commitment and his toughness.

“Not generally, no,” he said of whether most teens consistently show up the four nights a week the free gym is open. “He’s been there every day. He’s pretty consistent, and he’s really rough.”

Ruiz has been training for nearly a year, but Tuesday’s bout at the USA Nationals was just his seventh fight. He said he wasn’t nervous as he prepared for his fight amongst hundreds of other athletes.

“I was grateful for the opportunity to be here,” he said. “I felt like I could make people remember my name. I came here to represent Utah, and I think I did that.”

What did worry him was watching the other Utah boxers he knew lose their fights.

“They’ve all been boxing longer than me, and I was like, ‘That sucks,’” he said. “I guess it’s my turn to try and change the curve.”

In fact, Ruiz was the only Utah boxer to win Tuesday night. Ogden’s Jayden Lopez was defeated by Isaac Plascencia, California; Adrian Lopez, West Jordan, was defeated by Aaron Williams, Arizona; Robert Chairez, Salt Lake City, lost to Noah Timoteo, Hawaii; and Riverton’s Tanner Gurule was defeated by Eric Hernandez, California.

Butterfield said after the first round he was a bit worried about the young fighter.

“I thought he could win a fight or two here,” Butterfield said. “I was a little worried after I saw that kid because that wasn’t his seventh fight.”

Added coach Ted Gurule, “After the first round, we were worried.”

Ruiz seemed tired, but his coaches said it was nerves and over-thinking the matchup.

“I think he was worry about boxing,” Butterfield said. “We changed up the second round, got him to go in and be a little rougher, not give him quite as much respect. In the third, it was right, left, right.” Ruiz clearly won the final round, which was the most aggressive for the Kearns student. Butterfield acknowledged his commitment to training is unusual, but so is his mentality.

“Commitment is one thing, but being this tough at seven fights is a little bit different,” Butterfield said. “The ability to push kids around a little bit, be physical with them.”

Ruiz said he felt like all of those hours of jumping rope, burpees, pushups and punching a big paid off Tuesday night when the official raised his hand in the air.

“It feels great,” he said. “Nothing better than raising my hand to let me know I won. I feel great.”

Ruiz will compete again Wednesday night, and several other Utah fighters will make their debuts in either the Wednesday afternoon session or the 6 p.m. session. The competition continues through Saturday, and it’s free until Saturday’s championship bouts.

Complete results can be found at USABoxing.org.