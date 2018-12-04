The Utah Jazz picked up their third home victory of the season in dominant fashion, breaking a franchise record for made 3-pointers while defeating the San Antonio Spurs 139-105 Tuesday night at Vivint Arena.

Here's a look at three takeaways as the Jazz improved to 12-13 on the season.

• The Jazz were hot from 3-point range all night, making 20 of 33 from long range (60.6 percent) to break the old franchise single-game mark of 19 for made 3-pointers. Georges Niang hit the record-breaking 3-pointer with 1:33 left in the contest.

📹| 20 made 3s, 38 assists, 139 points, 1 big home win #TeamIsEverything pic.twitter.com/YK5ciHV0x4 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 5, 2018

Donovan Mitchell hit a team-high 4 of 6 3-pointers, as 10 different Utah players made a 3. Kyle Korver made 3 of 4 from behind the arc, while Joe Ingles also hit three 3-pointers and Ricky Rubio, Jae Crowder and Royce O'Neale added two each.

Utah was hot in every shooting category, making 17 of 20 free throws (85 percent) and hitting 51 of 84 from the field (60.7 percent).

• It was a total team effort for Utah, with seven players in double-figure scoring. Mitchell scored a team-high 20 points and added two assists and two steals, Rudy Gobert had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Korver poured in 15 points on 5 of 8 shooting.

📹| "That has never happened to me in my entire life. That is something ... I have never had Gatorade dumped on my head, but glad it's tonight."#TeamIsEverything pic.twitter.com/BJIFC3C8mb — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 5, 2018

Former University of Utah big man Jakob Poeltl scored a team-high 20 points for the Spurs and added seven rebounds.

• The Jazz also held significant advantages in assists (38-25), rebounding (42-32), steals (12-7) and fast-break points (13-2).

Next 3:

• Thursday, Dec. 6, vs. Houston (11-12), 8:30 p.m. MST

• Sunday, Dec. 9, at San Antonio (11-13), 5 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 10, at Oklahoma City (15-7), 6 p.m.