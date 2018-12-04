VIRGIN, Washington County — A baby girl was born on the side of a rural road in southern Utah on Tuesday afternoon with the help of a sheriff's deputy.

"In a field where we are told seconds count, this evening they truly did," said Washington County Sheriff's Lt. David Crouse in a news release.

About 5:45 p.m., dispatchers received a call that a woman was "quickly advancing through childbirth" off the road at state Route 59 near Sheeps Bridge Road, according to the release.

The sheriff's deputy got to the woman "less than one minute" before fire and EMS crews arrived, and he had "just enough time to put on protective equipment before he was able to assist with the delivery," Crouse said.

Hurricane firefighters got there seconds later to care for the mother and infant.

In dash cam footage that captured audio during the birth, shared with the new parents' permission, the sheriff's deputy can be heard encouraging, "keep pushing, keep pushing" while an ambulance pulls up to the scene.

He then announces, "You've got a girl" and tells the new mother, "Good job, good job, catch your breath." The baby's crying can be heard as the camera recorded medical personnel getting out of the ambulance.

The family was "thankful for all the first responders who helped welcome the newest member to their family," Crouse said.