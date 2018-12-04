Utah State women's basketball (2-5) plays its first of two games in its Texas trip as the Aggies will face UTSA (3-5) on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. MT, in San Antonio, Texas, at the Convocation Center.

Wednesday's game will be streamed live by Conference USA. Radio coverage will be provided by 92.3 KBLU with Jaden Johnson on the call. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through Sidearm, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every game.

Head coach Kristen Holt is in her second year with UTSA and in her sixth year as a collegiate head coach. During her two seasons with the Roadrunners, Holt has a 12-26 record and a 62-97 overall mark. UTSA has posted a 3-5 record this season and is coming off a 98-54 loss to No. 9 Texas.

The Roadrunners are led by junior forward Marie Benson, who averages 16.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. Sophomore guard Karrington Donald and senior forward Kourtney Kekec lead UTSA with 2.3 assists per game, while junior forward Timea Toth is tied with Benson for the team lead with 1.4 steals per game.

Utah State lost at Portland, 61-54, in its only game last week. Against the Pilots, junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy recorded her third double-double of the season with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Junior guard Olivia West tied for the team lead in assists with a career-high six, while fellow junior guard Eliza West also had six assists. Junior guard/forward Hailey Bassett-Meacham also recorded a career high with four blocks.

USU shot 38.7 percent (24-of-62) from the field, 21.1 percent (4-of-19) from behind the arc and 33.3 percent (2-of-6) at the free-throw line. UP shot 32.8 percent (20-of-61) from the field, 23.1 percent (6-of-26) from behind the arc and 71.4 percent (15-of-21) at the free-throw line.