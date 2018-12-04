Brookwood Elementary student Rosie Scott helps decorate a Christmas tree in the library at the Governor’s Mansion in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Each year, first lady Jeanette Herbert selects a theme for the decorations in the mansion, and community volunteers and organizations are invited to decorate accordingly. The mansion, 603 E. South Temple, is open for free, 30-minute guided tours by appointment only from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays in June, July, August and December. Holiday tours will be held Thursday, Dec. 6, 13, and 20. Tours will begin every 15 minutes from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. To schedule a tour, call 801-533-0858, or log on to preservationutah.org.

