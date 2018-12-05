Americans consume too many drugs, and the pharmaceutical companies are to blame.

We are bombarded with advertising on TV for medicines to treat illnesses we aren't even familiar with.

If advertising for drugs that require a prescription was not allowed, millions of dollars would be saved in advertising costs. These savings could be passed on to the consumer, bringing the cost of drugs down to a more acceptable level.

Let doctors receive the information they need to prescribe medications for their patients and leave the rest of us out of the loop. We can't determine for ourselves what we should take for our particular problem anyway, and most of us would appreciate the savings.

Darlene Bennett

Salt Lake City