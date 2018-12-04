SALT LAKE CITY — With three seconds remaining and the game between the Utah Jazz and Miami Heat tied at 100 on Sunday evening, Heat guard Dwyane Wade drove toward the basket, right at Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

The big man was called for a foul, Wade made two free throws and Donovan Mitchell missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Miami won, 102-100.

Following the game, Gobert directed strong words toward the officials while speaking with the media, and on Tuesday, he was fined $15,000 by the NBA for his comments.

"I just want it to be consistent at one point," Gobert said. "Every night is the same (expletive). Every night has been the same (expletive). If you call something one way, you've got to call it the other way. Once they start doing that, I'm going to have a little more respect.

"I'm just tired of it. Every game is the same. We are a small market and we know it, but they've got to be more consistent. It's not even personal. They're doing their job. We all make mistakes. I make mistakes. Tonight we made a lot of mistakes and we could have won this game anyway, but we can't be deciding the issue of a game just like that."

Gobert went on to express that he felt Mitchell had been fouled by Wade on a previous play, but nothing was called.

The league released its report Monday of the officials' performance during the final two minutes of the game, saying no calls (or non-calls) were missed.

"I sacrifice everything to do this job," Gobert concluded. "I'd like to be respected as a basketball player."