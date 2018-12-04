SALT LAKE CITY — With help from a certain Guardian of the Galaxy, Disneyland helped people to remember the religious meaning of Christmas this weekend.

What happened: This weekend, Chris Pratt read the story of Christ’s birth from the Gospel of Luke to all who attended Disneyland’s annual Candlelight Ceremony.

According to The Blaze, the Candlelight Ceremony is a religious show that has been held every year since the park’s opening in 1955.

since the park’s opening in 1955. The invite-only ceremony consists of four shows that play across two nights during the first weekend of December, per Theme Park Insider.

ceremony consists of four shows that play across two nights during the first weekend of December, per Theme Park Insider. As reported byThe Blaze, Disneyland’s Candlelight Ceremony features a processional of local choirs, a live orchestral performance of Christmas songs, a bell choir, candle lighting, and a retelling of the original Christmas story .

. Epcot Theme Park in Walt Disney World holds a similar show , but unlike the one at Disneyland, Theme Park Insiderreports that it plays nightly and is open to the public.

, but unlike the one at Disneyland, Theme Park Insiderreports that it plays nightly and is open to the public. According to theDaily Wire, this is the second year in a row that Disney has chosen a Marvel star to narrate the ceremony. Last year’s narrator was Chris Hemsworth.

Pratt’s message: The actor, who is very open about his Christian beliefs, shared a few words about fatherhood and God’s love toward the end of the show.

"Being a parent has really changed my life in so many ways, and one of those ways is to understand truly the love that a father can have for a child," Pratt said, according toThe Blaze.

in so many ways, and one of those ways is to understand truly the love that a father can have for a child," Pratt said, according toThe Blaze. "The more we love our children, the more we understand the capacity to which we our loved by Father in Heaven,” he said per Theme Park Insider. “That should give us a great deal of comfort and hope. … Thank you, and Merry Christmas”

You can watch Saturday’s Candlelight Ceremony below. Pratt’s closing remarks begin at the 50:40 mark.