SALT LAKE CITY — Nine Utah Utes have been named to the Pac-12 football all-conference first team. The school-record number of honorees were chosen by a vote of head coaches.

Senior punter Mitch Wishnowsky earned first-team recognition for the third consecutive year. Senior kicker Matt Gay is a repeat selection, while sophomore Britain Covey made the list as a return specialist.

Utah’s other first-team honorees include senior offensive linemen Jackson Barton and Jordan Agasiva, senior linebacker Chase Hansen, junior defensive end Bradlee Anae, junior defensive tackle Leki Fotu and cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

The Utes had 10 defensive players earn first, second or honorable mention recognition. Senior safety Marquise Blair, junior cornerback Julian Blackmon and junior defensive tackle John Penisini were on the second team. Senior safety Corrion Ballard, senior linebacker Cody Barton and sophomore defensive back Javelin Guidry earned honorable mention.

Junior running back Zack Moss represented the offense on the all-conference second team, while senior center Lo Falemaka made the honorable mention list.

The Utes, who won the Pac-12 South for the first time, had a school-record 17 players earn all-conference honors — including a team-best 13 on the first or second teams.

The conference will announce its player and coach of the year honors on the Pac-12 Networks Tuesday at 6 p.m.