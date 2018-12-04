SALT LAKE CITY — Although it’s been nearly a week now since Kyle Korver was traded to the Utah Jazz for the second time in his career, he’s only had a couple of days back in Salt Lake City since the Jazz were in the midst of a three-game road trip when the deal was completed.

On Tuesday at Utah’s shootaround prior to Korver’s Vivint Arena re-debut against the San Antonio Spurs, the veteran sharpshooter said he spent Monday’s day off trying to make progress in getting re-acclimated to his surroundings. He spent a few hours at the Zions Bank Basketball Campus, then went house hunting some before having some free time in the evening.

Will the 37-year-old try to live in the same place he did when he was with the Jazz from 2007-2010?

“I don’t want that spot anymore,” he joked. “I’ve got a family now. I’ve got little kids … we all need our personal space.”

Speaking of more space, Utah head coach Quin Snyder noted how Korver’s earned reputation as a great shooter opens things up for his teammates on the offensive end. Snyder, who was previously an assistant coach of Korver’s in Atlanta during the 2013-14 season, also said his new acquisition’s playmaking ability is probably underrated.

“The reality is, when people are honoring his shooting at the level that they do, it does open things up for other people,” Snyder said. “He’s got the ability to find the open man.”

Korver noted that there’s much more of an offensive system in place here than there was with his previous team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“This is a really fun style of basketball,” he said. “It’s very different than what I’ve played the last couple years. There’s a lot of ways to make a par. This is definitely a different way, but I like it. I feel like I’m wired for a lot of the stuff they’re doing.”