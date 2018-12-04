FARMINGTON — The mayor and City Council are now accepting applications for one new planning commission member.

The seven-member commission meets twice a month to review, provide recommendations and make decisions regarding planning and zoning issues that affect the community.

In order to promote representation from all areas of the city, citizens from northeast Farmington are especially encouraged to apply; however, applicants from all areas will be considered.

Interested parties should submit a letter of interest with qualifications to Mayor H. James Talbot, 160 S. Main, P.O. Box 160, Farmington, UT 84025. Letters must be received by Friday, Dec. 14.

The term of service will run through December 2022.