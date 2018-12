FARMINGTON — When it's time to say goodbye to the Christmas tree, the city will pick it up.

Residents should place trees that have been stripped of lights, tinsel and ornaments on the curb no later than 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12.

Pickup crews will only make one pass through neighborhoods.

Collected trees will be used to make mulch. Flocked trees cannot be used and will not be picked up.