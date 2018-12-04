Our November in photos was marked by football games, the midterm elections and the beginning of holiday celebrations.

From honoring Maj. Brent R. Taylor, a Utah National Guardsman and North Ogden mayor killed while deployed in Afghanistan, to Democratic Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams claiming victory in the 4th Congressional District race to Lone Peak beating American Fork during the 6A championship game, here are our 12 favorite photos from November.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Karl Malone talks about his family and his hopes for them while at home in Ruston, Louisiana, on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Triplets Colby, Carson and Colin Hedin, 8, of South Jordan attend the Festival of Trees at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Vanessa Cortes, a first-grader at Newman Elementary School, tries on eyeglasses during SightFest at Northwest Middle School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Long Peak's Kennedi Boyd, center, and Rae Montrose, bottom right, celebrate with teammates after Lone Peak beat Pleasant Grove in the 6A volleyball state championship match at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Lone Peak head coach Bart Brockbank is doused by Chase Tucker and Michael Daley after beating American Fork during the 6A championship game in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Lone Peak won 34-29.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Jonah Haakon Albaugh, a proton beam therapy patient, reacts after using an excavator to break ground for Huntsman Cancer Institute's new proton beam therapy facility in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Democratic Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams enters a press conference where he declared victory over GOP Rep. Mia Love in the 4th Congressional District at his campaign headquarters in Millcreek on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.