SALT LAKE CITY — Tumblr announced this week it will be permanently banning all adult content as of Dec. 17.

What’s going on: The company said it will remove all pornography-related communities from its social media platform.

The ban will include photos, videos, and GIFs of adult content, as well as any media of people performing sexual acts.

“The exceptions include nude classical statues and political protests that feature nudity,” The Verge reports.

“Illustrations and art that feature nudity are still OK — so long as sex acts aren’t depicted — and so are breast-feeding and after-birth photos,” according to The Verge.

The policy begins Dec. 17.

Posts with explicit content will be flagged and deleted by an algorithm. The company has already begun emailing users who have explicit content to let them know that their material will be taken down.

Results: Tumblr users noticed shortly after the announcement was made that random content was being flagged by the algorithm,according to BuzzFeed News.

Recent update: The decision came a few days after Apple’s iOS store removed the app over child pornography movies, according to TheWrap.

Bigger picture: Starbucks announced last week that the coffee shop will ban customers from looking up, watching and downloading pornography from its Wi-Fi, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.