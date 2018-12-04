SALT LAKE CITY — Wreaths Across America is looking for volunteers to help lay wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes in cemeteries across the state on Saturday, Dec. 15.

To volunteer, log on to wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Those who cannot volunteer can still participate by sponsoring wreaths, which are made in Columbia Falls, Maine, and then sent to a participating location.

Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization, was founded to continue and expand the annual wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.