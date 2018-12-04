SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday, Dec. 4, is National Cookie Day and you know what that means: free cookies.

Here is a list of Tuesday’s freebies and deals, starting with what’s sure to be the most popular.

Chip: Chip is giving away a free cookie with each box of cookies purchased on Tuesday. Purchases have to be made in-store to qualify for the offer.

Crumbl: Crumbl Cookies has a deal where you can get a box of four cookies for $8. Crumbl boxes are normally $10. The deal is only available for in-store purchases.

Goodly: Today only, Goodly is bringing back their popular lemon cookies, according to their Instagram story. A percentage of every Goodly purchase goes to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Insomnia: Insomnia is giving away free traditional cookies at all locations Tuesday. USA Today reported that on Wednesday and Thursday, customers can get one free traditional cookie with any delivery order. And through Dec. 10 you can get 20 percent off shipping orders.

Mrs. Fields: According to USA Today, customers can get one free cookie with any purchase on Tuesday.