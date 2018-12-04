SALT LAKE CITY — It looks like “Friends” isn’t leaving Netflix after all.
Multiple reports this week suggested that “Friends” would be leaving the Netflix streaming service after multiple users (myself included) received a message that said the show would only be available until Jan. 1, 2019.
However: An executive familiar with the show’s contract told USA Today there aren’t immediate plans for Netflix to drop the show.
- Similarly, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos told The Hollywood Reporter that the “departure is a rumor.”
- In fact, the expiration date message was removed from Netflix.
- Netflix later confirmed the show will be on Netflix through 2019.
-
Payment: The New York Times reported that Netflix will pay WarnerMedia $100 million to keep the licensing agreement between the two companies.
Speculation: According to USA Today, there’s a lot of speculation that Netflix will lose the show soon since it’s owned by Warner Bros., which recently announced its own streaming serviceset to launch in 2019.
History: “Friends” first appeared on Netflix on Jan. 1, 2015, according to Time magazine. Right now, Netflix is the only platform where someone can stream the popular show about a group of, well, friends.