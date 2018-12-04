SALT LAKE CITY — It looks like “Friends” isn’t leaving Netflix after all.

Multiple reports this week suggested that “Friends” would be leaving the Netflix streaming service after multiple users (myself included) received a message that said the show would only be available until Jan. 1, 2019.

However: An executive familiar with the show’s contract told USA Today there aren’t immediate plans for Netflix to drop the show.

Similarly, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos told The Hollywood Reporter that the “departure is a rumor.”

In fact, the expiration date message was removed from Netflix.

Netflix later confirmed the show will be on Netflix through 2019.



The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: “Friends” will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019 pic.twitter.com/Yd0VqRzk3r — Netflix US (@netflix) December 3, 2018

Payment: The New York Times reported that Netflix will pay WarnerMedia $100 million to keep the licensing agreement between the two companies.

Speculation: According to USA Today, there’s a lot of speculation that Netflix will lose the show soon since it’s owned by Warner Bros., which recently announced its own streaming serviceset to launch in 2019.

History: “Friends” first appeared on Netflix on Jan. 1, 2015, according to Time magazine. Right now, Netflix is the only platform where someone can stream the popular show about a group of, well, friends.