SALT LAKE CITY — Two 16-year-old boys were recently investigated in Cache County for creating an Instagram account that focused on school shootings, according to court documents.

The social media account created by the teens contained "multiple pictures and words making fun of and glorifying school shooters," according to four search warrant affidavits filed in 1st District Court.

The posts included “Star Wars” characters and Mickey Mouse making references to school shootings, the warrants state. The account had more than 50 followers, most of whom were identified as Mountain Crest High School students, according to the warrants.

The investigation into the boys began Nov. 10 when the SafeUT app received an anonymous tip from a student at Mountain Crest High School in Hyrum stating, "I don't know if it was a joke or not. I heard (a boy) joking about bringing a gun on the bus or to school and shooting people. I don't know if that was a joke or true," the warrants state.

The school resource officer began investigating and talked to a witness who was on the bus and also overheard the two teens "talking about plans to '(shoot) up the school bus then the school,'" according to the warrant. "The witness also heard them talking about wearing bandanas when they executed their plans."

A dozen bullets of various calibers were seized from the home of one of the boys, according to one of the affidavits.

It was not clear Tuesday if any disciplinary action was taken against the boys. Neither the Cache County School District nor the Cache County Sheriff's Office immediately returned calls from the Deseret News for comment.

The SafeUT Crisis Text and Tip Line is a statewide service that provides real-time crisis intervention to youth through texting and a confidential tip program. In addition to reporting threats, the app can also be used by students who want to report suspicious activity or potential threats, or for those looking for help with bullying, mental health or suicide-related issues.