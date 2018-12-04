SALT LAKE CITY — Captain Marvel is here, and she’s ready to end war.

What happened: Marvel Studios dropped a new trailer for “Captain Marvel” Monday during halftime of “Monday Night Football.”

The trailer shows Air Force pilot Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) using her Captain Marvel powers, which allows her to fight in space. It also unveils that the film will center around the Kree and Skulls, two alien races featured heavily in the Marvel comics.

Watch the trailer below:

Why it matters: “Captain Marvel” promises to be an important film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For one, it will be the first Marvel film with a female lead character.

And “Captain Marvel” serves as a prequel to the rest of the MCU films, taking place in the ’90s, which is years before “Iron Man” and other movies.

There’s also speculation the film will connect with “Avengers: Infinity War” since Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) appeared to contact Captain Marvel at the end of that film, The Verge reports.

Twitter reaction: The immediate reaction to the trailer was mixed. Some people criticized Larson’s “wooden” acting, while others joked that Thanos is shaking after seeing the trailer.

