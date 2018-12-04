Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham joins his team as they acknowledge their fans after the game as Utah falls 10-3 to Washington in the Pac-12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah football team announced the dates and opponents for the 2019 schedule Tuesday.

The Utes will play seven home games and five road games over 14 weeks. Utah opens at BYU on Thursday, Aug. 29, before hosting Northern Illinois (Sept. 7) and Idaho State (Sept. 14).

Utah then opens against at USC — again on a Friday — Sept. 20, before hosting Washington State for Homecoming on Sept. 28. After a bye, the Utes play at Oregon State (Oct. 12), vs. Arizona State (Oct. 19), vs. Cal (Oct. 26), at Washington (Nov. 2), vs. UCLA (Nov. 16), at Arizona (Nov. 23) and vs. Colorado (Nov. 30).

The Pac-12 championship game will be played on Dec. 6 in Santa Clara, Calif. All the games will be nationally televised. Times will be announced next year.

