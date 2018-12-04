SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of torturing his roommate with an ice pick-like tool has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

Jason Dee Maughn, 45, had a $250,000 warrant out for his arrest since September when he was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, first-degree felonies; plus mayhem and aggravated assault, second-degree felonies.

Maughn was booked on Sunday, according to a police affidavit. He was arrested Nov. 18 in Riverside, California, without incident, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray. He was believed to be staying at a relative's house, she said.

Police say Maughn got into an argument with his roommate on Aug. 30. He allegedly believed that the roommate had assaulted a woman, though officers were not able to verify that story.

During the argument, Maughn allegedly held a shotgun to the other man's head and made him sit in a chair. The victim was then handcuffed to the chair and told he "could either be taken to the desert and killed or Maughn would drive a nail into" the man's genitalia, according to charging documents.

The man "chose to have the nail," the charges state.

A 2-by-4 was placed under the victim and "a tool resembling an ice pick" was driven through him and into the wood with a "rusty hammer," charging documents state. "Maughn stated if (the man) fought, he would shoot him."

Maughn then uncuffed the man and told him to leave after allowing him to get a bandage, the charges state. The man went to the hospital the next day.