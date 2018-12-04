SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Dec. 4.
What’s next for religious freedom in 2019? Faith leaders and policymakers weigh in. Read more.
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert signed the medical marijuana compromise bill that the Utah Legislature passed Monday. Read more.
How will legal medical marijuana in Utah affect the workplace? Read more.
Utah lawmakers pass driver’s license changes and $235 million for prison construction in special session. Read more.
The Utah Jazz are looking to build off their recent three-game road trip with a return home against the San Antonio Spurs. Read more.
A look at our most-read stories today:
- Family first: Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone is content with life after basketball
- This Utah woman's onesie innovation crushed it on 'Shark Tank.' Here’s what happened next
- See 'The Office' reunion photo that has people wondering about Michael, Jim, Ryan and Kelly
- Utah's wildfires, record heat and low snowpack — welcome to climate change, experts say
- BYU student falls from 4th floor of atrium, police say
Don’t forget to read:
What’s going on with education:
- Audit says Canyons, Ogden school districts improperly used public resources for bond campaigns
- Utah is changing the way it sets tuition rates for its public universities. Here's how
- $1.3B in new revenue available for next Utah legislative session, budget projections say
- Jordan School Board votes to support tax incentives for PayPal data center in West Jordan
- President Trump, first lady visit George H.W. Bush's casket at U.S. Capitol after emotional ceremony | Fox News
- France suspends controversial fuel tax after weeks of unrest | The Washington Post
- Black man killed by police in Alabama was shot from behind, autopsy shows | The New York Times
- Pentagon will resume sending green card holding recruits to training to comply with court order | ABC News
- U.K. can revoke Brexit unilaterally, court advises | Wall Street Journal