Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, The Supreme Court building is seen at dawn on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to fast-track cases on the president's decision to prevent certain transgender people from serving in the military. The administration asked the court on Nov. 23 to take up three cases on the issue. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Dec. 4.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert signed the medical marijuana compromise bill that the Utah Legislature passed Monday. Read more.

How will legal medical marijuana in Utah affect the workplace? Read more.

Utah lawmakers pass driver’s license changes and $235 million for prison construction in special session. Read more.

The Utah Jazz are looking to build off their recent three-game road trip with a return home against the San Antonio Spurs. Read more.

This look into religious freedom for 2019: What's next for religious freedom in 2019? Faith leaders and policymakers weigh in

  • President Trump, first lady visit George H.W. Bush's casket at U.S. Capitol after emotional ceremony | Fox News
  • France suspends controversial fuel tax after weeks of unrest | The Washington Post
  • Black man killed by police in Alabama was shot from behind, autopsy shows | The New York Times
  • Pentagon will resume sending green card holding recruits to training to comply with court order | ABC News
  • U.K. can revoke Brexit unilaterally, court advises | Wall Street Journal
