SALT LAKE CITY — In the eyes of one airline, the president of the United States might have qualified for coal in his stocking.

What's happening: Air New Zealand recently unveiled its new holiday ad and people are laughing at the way it pokes fun of the Trump administration and world leaders.

According to Fortune, the ad is centered around a worldwide summit of kids on Santa’s naughty list .

. America’s representative seems vaguely familiar. Perhaps it’s the Make America Great Again hat.

At the summit, they exchange ideas on how to be less naughty in hopes that they can be moved over to the nice list, per Mashable.

Watch the ad below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8O0U9bqxm14

In the video, the American boy pushes past the other delegates exiting the airplane. Fortune noted that this is likely a reference to the 2017 NATO summit when Trump allegedly shoved aside Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic so he could get to the front of a group photo.

Later on in the ad, he doesn’t help the other children solve the issue at hand, per Fortune

“I have to say I’m not naughty at all,” he says. “In fact, I’m the nicest person I know.”

The other kid representatives laugh at his remark.

“I didn’t expect that reaction,” the American child says. “But that’s OK.”

According to The Huffington Post, the scene is a blatant reference to the president’s U.N. speech back in September.

But the ad does have a happy ending. Mashable reported the rest of the kid representatives are able to make enough pledges and promises to eat more vegetables and reduce hair pulling that they make it onto Santa’s nice list.