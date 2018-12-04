Via Twitter and ESPN700 on Monday, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan implored Ute fans to buy Holiday Bowl tickets through the school's allocation. A Twitter user then responded, saying that the school's allotment of tickets hasn't been that good and that one could get better seats through the venue.

Harlan responded, saying how much buying bowl tickets through the school helps the university and proves to bowls that Utah fans travel well. He also pointed out that Utah's allotment of tickets for the bowl include good seats.

“I would ask that the Ute fans go through our website to buy their Holiday Bowl tickets. It helps us tremendously.”



The Utes will face Northwestern on New Year's Eve in San Diego. Prior to the bowl's announcement, fans flooded the Holiday Bowl's social media and emailed bowl directors to tell them to consider Utah.

“I encourage everyone to jump on this game. The team deserves it and we need you. It will be a big step in the development of where we want to be. I know that our people will go to San Diego.”



Watkins aware of Scott reports

University of Utah president Ruth Watkins tweeted out on Sunday that she was aware of a four-part series of articles by The Oregonian that focused on the Pac-12 conference and its commissioner, Larry Scott. The articles, written by John Canzano, explore issues such as Pac-12 refereeing scandals, money, Scott's leadership, and more.

Watkins' statement read:

"I’m aware of The Oregonian series on the Pac-12 & its leadership, which identifies a number of key issues, concerns & challenges. The U is a proud member of the Pac-12 & I'm fully engaged in working to ensure its continued success to benefit our institutions, teams & fans."

