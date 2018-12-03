SALT LAKE CITY — We released the results of our American Family Survey last week, and we learned a lot about the modern American family in the process.

You can read about our coverage here. We’ve also collected five takeaways to give readers an overview of what the survey, now in its fourth year, found.

The 2018 American Family Survey found that parents are more concerned by the overuse of technology than bullying, mental health issues, drinking, sexual activity and alcohol. Read more.

Our survey found that women are 10 percentage points more likely than men to believe that sexual activity and touching require explicit verbal consent, while men are more likely to believe nonverbal "implied" consent is sufficient. Read more.

The American Family survey found that 71 percent of Americans feel their role as a parent is "very" or "extremely important" to their identity. Read more.

More couples are living together before getting married and having children, the survey found. These couples believe a committed relationship is more important than a wedding ring. Read more.

Nearly two-thirds of Democrats in our survey said naturalized citizens should be able to sponsor their grandparents to come to America. Nearly the same amount of Republicans said no. Read more.

About the survey: The 2018 American Family Survey revealed new insights into the lives of American families, specifically identifying attitudes on parents and tech, sexual harassment, how we build families, and the definition of adulthood.

Method: The American Family Survey is an annual, nationwide study of 3,000 Americans by the Deseret News and the Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy at Brigham Young University and conducted by YouGov.