Note: The Deseret News picks its own MVPs, but the rest of the all-state teams are based on coaches votes.

1A MVP

Taylia Norris, Panguitch

Jr., OH/Opp

274 kills, .286 hitting %, the stronger the team the better she played

1A First Team

Kapri Orton, Panguitch

Sr., Setter

438 assists, 105 kills, .260 hitting %

Tristen Esplin, Monticello

Sr., Setter

95% serving, 63 aces, 635 assists, 247 digs

Karlee Eyre, Panguitch

Sr., MB

201 kills, .453 hitting %, 65 blocks

Anna Florell, Intermountain Christian

Sr., Setter

Ran ICS’s system and made attackers successful

Shalee Bradford, Monticello

Sr., MB

173 kills, 46 blocks, 59 aces, 217 digs

Kiesa Miller, Panguitch

Jr., MB

180 kills, .250 hitting %

Jaycee Rose, Milford

Jr., Libero

365 digs, 63 aces

1A Second Team

Aspen Stewart, Tabiona, Sr., MB

Journey Baird, Monticello, Sr., OH

Brittney Henrie, Panguitch, Sr., Libero

Isabel Aste, ICS, Jr., OH

Kaylin Bedonie, Monument Valley, Sr., OH

McCall Tebbs, Panguitch, Sr., OH

Paiton Lazenby, Tabiona, So, OH

1A Third Team

Maloree Mitchell, Wayne, Sr., OH

Megan Black, Monticello, Jr, MB

Jordyn Kennedy, Piute, Sr., MB

Esther Cox, Valley, So., OH

Whitnee Spencer, Valley, So., Setter

Ervianne Cly, Monument Valley, Sr., MH

Shelby Burton, Rich, Jr., Lib

1A Honorable Mention