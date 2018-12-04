1 of 9
Photo courtesy Panguitch
Taylia Norris, Panguitch

Note: The Deseret News picks its own MVPs, but the rest of the all-state teams are based on coaches votes.

1A MVP

Taylia Norris, Panguitch

  • Jr., OH/Opp
  • 274 kills, .286 hitting %, the stronger the team the better she played

1A First Team

Kapri Orton, Panguitch

  • Sr., Setter
  • 438 assists, 105 kills, .260 hitting %

Tristen Esplin, Monticello

  • Sr., Setter
  • 95% serving, 63 aces, 635 assists, 247 digs

Karlee Eyre, Panguitch

  • Sr., MB
  • 201 kills, .453 hitting %, 65 blocks

Anna Florell, Intermountain Christian

  • Sr., Setter
  • Ran ICS’s system and made attackers successful

Shalee Bradford, Monticello

  • Sr., MB
  • 173 kills, 46 blocks, 59 aces, 217 digs

Kiesa Miller, Panguitch

  • Jr., MB
  • 180 kills, .250 hitting %

Jaycee Rose, Milford

  • Jr., Libero
  • 365 digs, 63 aces

1A Second Team

  • Aspen Stewart, Tabiona, Sr., MB
  • Journey Baird, Monticello, Sr., OH
  • Brittney Henrie, Panguitch, Sr., Libero
  • Isabel Aste, ICS, Jr., OH
  • Kaylin Bedonie, Monument Valley, Sr., OH
  • McCall Tebbs, Panguitch, Sr., OH
  • Paiton Lazenby, Tabiona, So, OH

1A Third Team

  • Maloree Mitchell, Wayne, Sr., OH
  • Megan Black, Monticello, Jr, MB
  • Jordyn Kennedy, Piute, Sr., MB
  • Esther Cox, Valley, So., OH
  • Whitnee Spencer, Valley, So., Setter
  • Ervianne Cly, Monument Valley, Sr., MH
  • Shelby Burton, Rich, Jr., Lib

1A Honorable Mention

  • Mckenzie Sudweeks, Piute, So., MB
  • Saige Cox, Valley, Sr., Lib
  • Ashlynn Spencer, Valley, Sr., OH
  • Adriana Delgadillo, Wendover, Sr., OH
  • Emma Beasley, Bryce Valley, Sr., Setter
  • Gabby Renaud, ICS, Fr., OH
  • Morgan Zandberg, ICS, Fr., MB
  • Kinsey Williams, Milford, Jr., MB
  • Elsbeth Kruse, Dugway, Sr., Setter
  • Preslee Barnson, Milford, Jr., S
  • Jasmine Stanley, Monument Valley, Sr., MH
  • Amiya Trenery, Rich, So., OH
