1 of 9
View 9 Items
Note: The Deseret News picks its own MVPs, but the rest of the all-state teams are based on coaches votes.
1A MVP
- Jr., OH/Opp
- 274 kills, .286 hitting %, the stronger the team the better she played
1A First Team
Kapri Orton, Panguitch
- Sr., Setter
- 438 assists, 105 kills, .260 hitting %
Tristen Esplin, Monticello
- Sr., Setter
- 95% serving, 63 aces, 635 assists, 247 digs
Karlee Eyre, Panguitch
- Sr., MB
- 201 kills, .453 hitting %, 65 blocks
Anna Florell, Intermountain Christian
- Sr., Setter
- Ran ICS’s system and made attackers successful
Shalee Bradford, Monticello
- Sr., MB
- 173 kills, 46 blocks, 59 aces, 217 digs
Kiesa Miller, Panguitch
- Jr., MB
- 180 kills, .250 hitting %
Jaycee Rose, Milford
- Jr., Libero
- 365 digs, 63 aces
1A Second Team
- Aspen Stewart, Tabiona, Sr., MB
- Journey Baird, Monticello, Sr., OH
- Brittney Henrie, Panguitch, Sr., Libero
- Isabel Aste, ICS, Jr., OH
- Kaylin Bedonie, Monument Valley, Sr., OH
- McCall Tebbs, Panguitch, Sr., OH
- Paiton Lazenby, Tabiona, So, OH
1A Third TeamComment on this story
- Maloree Mitchell, Wayne, Sr., OH
- Megan Black, Monticello, Jr, MB
- Jordyn Kennedy, Piute, Sr., MB
- Esther Cox, Valley, So., OH
- Whitnee Spencer, Valley, So., Setter
- Ervianne Cly, Monument Valley, Sr., MH
- Shelby Burton, Rich, Jr., Lib
1A Honorable Mention
- Mckenzie Sudweeks, Piute, So., MB
- Saige Cox, Valley, Sr., Lib
- Ashlynn Spencer, Valley, Sr., OH
- Adriana Delgadillo, Wendover, Sr., OH
- Emma Beasley, Bryce Valley, Sr., Setter
- Gabby Renaud, ICS, Fr., OH
- Morgan Zandberg, ICS, Fr., MB
- Kinsey Williams, Milford, Jr., MB
- Elsbeth Kruse, Dugway, Sr., Setter
- Preslee Barnson, Milford, Jr., S
- Jasmine Stanley, Monument Valley, Sr., MH
- Amiya Trenery, Rich, So., OH