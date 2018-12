ST. GEORGE — St. George police on Monday warned residents that $100 bills with red Chinese characters won't buy them anything.

According to a tweet from the St. George Police Department, multiple residents have reported receiving counterfeit bills with "distinct" Chinese characters.

Those bills are "not real currency," police said.

The department shared a photo of the counterfeits and urged anyone who receives similar bills to call police dispatch at 435-627-4300.