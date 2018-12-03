MIAMI — In a seesaw battle with 17 lead changes and 16 ties, the Utah Jazz blew a 19-point first quarter edge to fall 102-100 against the Miami Heat Sunday.

The Jazz (11-13) now return home to Vivint Arena after playing 10 of their last dozen games on the road, going 2-1 during the last three, with a 7 p.m. Tuesday matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Although last year doesn’t matter right now, Utah went 3-1 against the Spurs, averaging 110.3 points on 47.9 percent shooting from the field and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Jazz guard Ricky Rubio finished with 23 points, six dimes and five boards in Miami and averaged 21.7 points on 58.1 percent shooting against San Antonio in 2017-18.

The Jazz have also won four of their last five against the Spurs, scoring 100-plus in six consecutive contests, which could give them confidence entering this matchup with the hometown fans also supporting.

“It was a tough road stretch,” said Jae Crowder, who started in place of Derrick Favors in Miami to post 19 points and six boards. “I feel like we obviously took strides and got better on this road trip.

“We have to take that and keep building,” he continued. “We have a week at home, I believe so. We have to use those games to keep building and keep trusting each other. We have the home crowd behind us, so it is going to be good to be home.”

Home fans will also be introduced to new addition Kyle Korver, who has played two games with the Jazz since being traded from Cleveland on Nov. 29 for Alec Burks and two future second round picks.

Korver was strong in his debut at Charlotte — posting 14 points off the bench with four treys — but went 1-for-5 from beyond the arc with three points against the Heat. He is currently fourth on the NBA’s all-time 3-point field goals made list.

“His presence out there whether he’s shooting the ball or not changes the way defenders defend us,” said Jazz coach Quin Snyder. “His confidence is infectious. Our guys believe in him. I want guys to shoot the ball. Kyle is a great candidate for that.”

The Jazz have played a league-high 16 road games and have lost all three games decided by five points or less this season. Whether or not that correlates with being away from home isn’t clear, but Crowder feels the team is getting better defensively.

Even in the Heat loss, Utah held Miami to 39.6 percent shooting with 13 turnovers.

“I feel like we are more aware of what we want to get done,” Crowder said of Utah defensively. “Sometimes we have mental lapses obviously, but I feel like we are making steady progress.”

However, the offense has struggled at times, even going a full 8:06 without scoring in Miami and missing 14 consecutive shots between the first and second quarter.

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25.7 points over the past three games, but went 8-for-24 against Miami and missed the potential game-winning 3-pointer while being matched up against his idol, Dwyane Wade.

Still, Mitchell & Co. remains confident even after the loss.

“It just didn’t fall. I had no problem with it,” Mitchell said of his final shot. “I don’t think any of my teammates did either. Just shots didn’t fall.”