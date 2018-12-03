SALT LAKE CITY — A puppy named "Cookie" stolen last week from an animal adoption shelter has been found, according to the Humane Society of Utah.

On Thursday, security camera footage showed a woman "leaving the dog kennel area with what appears to be the puppy in her handbag and a white jacket over the top," the organization said.

The stolen puppy was a 2-month-old black and tan Cairn Terrier.

On Friday, according to a news release from the Humane Society of Utah, a woman was pulled over for driving under the influence in Meridian, Idaho. She had a dog with her, which animal control took to the Idaho Humane Society in Boise.

There, the puppy was scanned for a microchip and workers found that it was registered to the Human Society of Utah, the release states.

The driver who allegedly had the puppy with her, Jennifer Lyon, 43, was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence, according to the society. However, she did not match the description of the woman shown in surveillance camera footage, the release states.

"We were ecstatic when we heard the news that Cookie had been found safe," said Deann Shepherd, spokeswoman for the Humane Society of Utah.

"I spoke with a staff member at the Idaho Humane Society and got their story. We don't know if the person who took Cookie from us either gave her away to avoid being caught or had planned to transport her for some reason, we're just grateful to the Meridian police and animal control for finding her."

The Utah and Idaho humane societies are working together to bring Cookie back to Utah, according to the release. Shepherd said the puppy is "happy and healthy."

The Humane Society of Utah says it "has taken measures to increase security" after the incident.