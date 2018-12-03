SPANISH FORK — A former Spanish Fork police officer has been charged with several counts of voyeurism.

Aaron Sam Foster, 38, of Springville, is charged in 4th District Court with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; sexual battery and voyeurism by electronic equipment, class A misdemeanors; theft and three counts of voyeurism, class B misdemeanors.

Foster is accused of taking inappropriate pictures of a woman without her consent while she was sleeping, charging documents state. In one incident, he went to the woman's house "looked through her blinds, and (took) videos of her through the blinds," according to charging documents.

Foster and the woman were previously acquainted prior to the allegations, according to court records.

Spanish Fork police were originally called on Oct. 28, but because "the suspect in this case is a former Spanish Fork police officer … the case was referred to the Utah County Sheriff's Office," according to a search warrant affidavit.

Spanish Fork police say Foster was an officer from July 2007 until his resignation in June of 2010. The department said Monday that his resignation was unrelated to the charges he currently faces.