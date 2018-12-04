SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s most popular holiday candy is more fitting for Halloween than Christmas.

What happened: Candystore.com recently unveiled its map of America’s favorite Christmas candies. The website surveyed customers and received more than 30,000 responses on the topic. The research team also spoke with candy manufacturers and distributors to see if the responses fit with distribution facts.

Utah: Reindeer corn — commonly known as candy corn — topped the list in the Beehive State. Hershey’s Kisses and M&M's ranked as the second and third most popular candies in the state.

Other findings: Reese's made a huge jump this year in terms of popularity. Last year, Reese’s Cup Minis led the way in three states. They led 10 states this year.

Pez nearly disappeared from the list. Last year, it was the top candy in eight states. But in 2018, the candy only led the way in three states.

Reindeer corn saw a surge this year, too. It finished in the top three for 13 states even though it only showed up thrice in 2017.

Flashback: Last year, I wrote about how reindeer corn and Hershey’s Kisses were the top two candies for the state of Utah, followed by Skittles.

Bigger picture: The National Retail Federation forecasts consumers will spend $1,007.24 on average during the holiday season this year, which will be up 4.1 percent from the $967.13 spent last year.