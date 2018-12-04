SALT LAKE CITY — One Christmas classic may not survive the holidays this year, at least according to one radio station.

What happened: A radio station in Cleveland, Ohio, has decided to remove the classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” from its holiday playlist after receiving multiple complaints from listeners, BBC News reports.

The local listeners reportedly felt that the song doesn't jive well with the #MeToo movement.

Why: Glenn Anderson, a host for the radio station that banned the song, said the lyrics felt “manipulative and wrong.”

"The world we live in is extra sensitive now, and people get easily offended, but in a world where #MeToo has finally given women the voice they deserve, the song has no place,” Anderson wrote in a blog post on the radio station’s website.

Origins: Frank Loesser (“Guys and Dolls”) wrote the song as a duet for himself and his wife back in 1944, according to Entertainment Weekly. Loesser sold the song to MGM for the movie “Neptune’s Daughter.”

Complaints: These radio listeners aren’t the only ones to complain about the song.