- SALT LAKE CITY — One Christmas classic may not survive the holidays this year, at least according to one radio station.
What happened: A radio station in Cleveland, Ohio, has decided to remove the classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” from its holiday playlist after receiving multiple complaints from listeners, BBC News reports.
- The local listeners reportedly felt that the song doesn't jive well with the #MeToo movement.
Why: Glenn Anderson, a host for the radio station that banned the song, said the lyrics felt “manipulative and wrong.”
- "The world we live in is extra sensitive now, and people get easily offended, but in a world where #MeToo has finally given women the voice they deserve, the song has no place,” Anderson wrote in a blog post on the radio station’s website.
Origins: Frank Loesser (“Guys and Dolls”) wrote the song as a duet for himself and his wife back in 1944, according to Entertainment Weekly. Loesser sold the song to MGM for the movie “Neptune’s Daughter.”
Complaints: These radio listeners aren’t the only ones to complain about the song.
- “Over the last several years, many have called the song ‘date-rapey’ in reference to the lyrics ‘Say, what’s in this drink?’ The song details a back-and-forth, traditionally between a man and a woman, where the man tries to convince a woman to stay the night despite her continued protests, saying, ‘The answer is no,’” according to EW.