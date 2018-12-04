One of the ways to expedite the admission of refugees into the U.S. might be for the refugees to persuade a qualified physician from their country to move to the U.S.

For every physician who chooses to come here, we could immediately admit 10 refugees of our choice from their country. We could probably use that same incentive to attract machinists and other skilled workers if we immediately accept five refugees of our choice.

A world-class athlete might persuade America to accept 100 refugees from their country. Some of the refugees from these countries might turn out to be more beneficial for our country than their sponsors. Otherwise, our normal immigration policy can determine who is admitted and when they are admitted.

Wallace Haynes

West Valley