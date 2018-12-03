SALT LAKE CITY — TRAX trains in Salt Lake City were delayed Monday afternoon after a vehicle hopped the curb, rammed the back of a train and then hit a bus, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle was suspected of driving under the influence and faces potential charges, the Utah Transit Authority said.

A bus bridge was set up between Planetarium and Salt Lake Central stations, UTA officials said around 1:30 p.m. Delays of between 10 and 15 minutes were expected on the Blue Line until the bus bridge was canceled just over an hour later.

According to UTA spokesman Carl Arky, the crash occurred in the area of 600 W. 200 South when a vehicle "hopped the curb" and struck the last car in a TRAX train consist. The impact pushed the vehicle into the back of a UTA bus, Arky said.

After the crash, the vehicle was partially on the train alignment with the driver's side wheels on the tracks and the passenger side wheels on the road, Arky said. The vehicle needed to be towed.

No injuries were reported.